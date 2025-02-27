Adan Manzano, Super Bowl reporter found dead in New Orleans hotel, had sedative drug in his system, police say

The television reporter who died in New Orleans while on assignment to cover the Super Bowl had a sedative drug in his system, a police detective testified in court this week.

Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old anchor and reporter for Telemundo in Kansas City, Missouri, was found dead in his hotel room in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner on Feb. 5 during Super Bowl week.

Danette Colbert, 48, is accused of stealing Manzano's cellphone and bank cards after she was seen on security video footage entering his hotel room with him, authorities said.

Colbert faces multiple felony charges related to theft and fraud as police await a final autopsy and toxicology report, Kenner Police Department Deputy Chief Mark McCormick told The Associated Press. He added that Colbert may face upgraded charges once these tests are finalized in the coming weeks.

This photo provided by Telemundo Kansas City shows television reporter Adan Manzano, who was found dead in his hotel room Feb. 5, 2025, while visiting New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl. Telemundo Kansas City via AP

A preliminary toxicology exam found Manzano's system contained the depressant benzodiazepine, which includes the drug commonly sold under the brand name Xanax, Kenner Police Detective Jeffrey Fitzmorris testified in Jefferson Parish magistrate court on Tuesday, according to media outlet Nola.com. Manzano did not have a prescription for Xanax or other depressants based on his medical records and the drug is often used to facilitate theft by inducing amnesia, the detective said.

Police say they also recovered Xanax from Colbert's residence.

Overdoses of the drug can lead to "extreme drowsiness" and "possible death," according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Surveillance footage showed Colbert arriving with Manzano at his hotel room around 5 a.m. the day of his death and then leaving without him about an hour later, police have said. Authorities have said Colbert later used Manzano's credit card to make a purchase at a New Orleans gas station and several stores in the area.

Last year, a Louisiana jury found Colbert guilty of theft and fraud charges in an unrelated case.

In 2022, Colbert was twice arrested in Las Vegas on felony charges of grand larceny and administering a drug to aid in a felony crime, court records show. In both cases she was accused of drugging men in their hotel rooms and stealing from them, but the charges were dismissed because the victims did not want to testify in court, Colbert's attorney for those cases, Daniel Lippmann, told The Associated Press.

Colbert is being held without bond at the Orleans Parish Justice Center after a court appearance Tuesday, having been deemed a flight risk based on her criminal history, McCormick said.

"We believe that that will help prevent any further victimization for the public," he said Wednesday. CBS affiliate WWLTV reported that the judge also highlighted Colbert's history of not showing up for court. WWLTV reported that there were two court dates where Colbert did not appear as prosecutors requested her date be reset. A hearing set for Feb. 14 was rescheduled at the last minute when Colbert was taken back to the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Colbert's attorney Stavros Panagoulopoulos said authorities are making assumptions about Colbert's connection to Manzano's death.

"We're looking forward to our day in court to present all the evidence as necessary," Panagoulopoulos said. "Assumptions and guesses are not enough to maintain criminal prosecution and we look forward to providing further information as this case moves forward."

Manzano was on assignment in the city covering the Super Bowl for KGKC Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports. His wife died in a car crash last year, and he is survived by a two-year-old daughter.

"As KGKC's Sports Anchor & Reporter, Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work," KGKC said. "We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community."