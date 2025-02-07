Sports reporter dies while on assignment to cover Super Bowl in New Orleans

A Kansas City sports anchor and reporter died on Wednesday while he was on assignment covering the Super Bowl, KGKC Telemundo Kansas City said.

Adan Manzano was covering the NFL championship game, which is taking place this Sunday in New Orleans, for both Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, KGKC said in a statement. The station did not list a cause of death and said it is cooperating with law enforcement while they investigate.

"As KGKC's Sports Anchor & Reporter, Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work," KGKC said. "We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community."

CBS affiliate WWL Louisiana reported that Manzano, 27, died in Kenner, near New Orleans, and that the Kenner Police Department is investigating. A department spokesperson told WWL there were no signs of trauma.

Local outlets reported that Manzano's wife, Ashleigh Boyd, who was a teacher, was killed in a car crash last April. The couple leaves behind their 2-year-old daughter, WWL reported.

