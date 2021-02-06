How to watch Super Bowl LV: Live stream and TV

The NFL season concludes on Sunday with Super Bowl LV. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS' coverage of the game will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET with "That Other Pregame Show." President Joe Biden joined "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell for his first network interview since taking office, which will air prior to the game on CBS in the 4 p.m. ET hour. You can watch a sneak peak of Mr. Biden's interview Friday on "CBS Evening News." CBS Sports Network will provide post-game coverage.

The NFC champion Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Super Bowl LIV champions. The winner will be awarded the Lombardi Trophy and crowned NFL champions for the 2020-2021 season. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, marking the first time a team will play in their home stadium in the Super Bowl.

How to watch the Super Bowl

What: Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021

Sunday, February 7, 2021 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Online streams : CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app and CBS All Access, which will be rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4. For a limited time, users who sign up for the CBS All Access annual plan will receive 50% off their subscription price.

: CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app and CBS All Access, which will be rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4. For a limited time, users who sign up for the CBS All Access annual plan will receive 50% off their subscription price. TV: CBS ( find your local station

CBS ( Live updates: CBSNews.com liveblog of scores, highlights, performances



The Buccaneers ended the regular season with a 11-5 record, good enough for second place in the NFC South and a wild card playoff berth. The offense is led by Brady, who spent the 20 previous seasons with the New England Patriots. Super Bowl LV will mark Brady's 10th appearance in a Super Bowl, of which he has already won six, both all-time highs for any player in the NFL.

Should the Buccaneers win, Brady would set the record for oldest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl, a record he already holds after winning Super Bowl LIII at age 41. Brady also holds the record for oldest starting quarterback to play in a Super Bowl, which he will break when he takes the field on Sunday. This will only be the Bucs' second Super Bowl appearance. Their first was in 2003 when they defeated the then-Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.

The Chiefs had the best record in the NFL this season at 14-2. This secured them home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs and the conference's only first-round bye. Not only are the Chiefs the reigning Super Bowl champions, but Mahomes is also the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Super Bowl LV will feature the largest age gap between opposing starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history.

The Chiefs are currently 3 point favorites.

The Weeknd will be headlining the halftime show this year. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan are set to sing the National Anthem prior to kickoff and H.E.R. is scheduled to sing "America the Beautiful."

CBS News, CBS Sports and CBS are divisions of ViacomCBS.