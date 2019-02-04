CBS News February 4, 2019, 8:10 AM

Super Bowl 2019: Top-rated commercials by USA Today's Ad Meter

For Super Bowl 2019, tens of thousands of people rated their favorite ads on USA Today's Ad Meter. Here are the top five: 

1. The 100-Year Game: NFL        

The 100-Year Game | SBLIII by NFL on YouTube

2. Not Everything Makes the Cut: Amazon Alexa

Not Everything Makes the Cut – Amazon Super Bowl LIII Commercial by amazon on YouTube

3. We All Win: Microsoft

Microsoft Super Bowl Commercial 2019: We All Win (Extended Version) by Microsoft on YouTube

4. The Elevator: Hyundai 

The Elevator | 2019 Super Bowl Commercial | Hyundai by HyundaiUSA on YouTube

5. The Coach Who Wouldn't Be Here: Verizon   

Verizon | “The Coach Who Wouldn’t Be Here” :90 by Verizon on YouTube
