Body found in beer cooler at SunTrust Park before Atlanta Braves game

ATLANTA -- The body of a third-party contractor has been found inside a beer cooler at SunTrust Park. The body was found Tuesday by a worker from the same company.

Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O'Hara told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she could not say if foul play was suspected because the investigation was ongoing.

Cobb County police said in a statement that officers responded to a "call of a deceased person located at SunTrust Park" before the Atlanta Braves' game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Braves declined comment, referring reporters to the statement from Cobb County police.

O'Hara told the newspaper the identity of the person would not be released until the family was notified. She said the Braves were assisting in the investigation.

CBSSports' R.J. Anderson reported that the Braves' game against the Reds went on as scheduled, and they were set to play again at SunTrust on Wednesday.