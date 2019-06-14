Sunday: Pompeo, Cotton, Schiff, Buttigieg

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said U.S. intelligence has identified Iran as responsible for attacks on two vessels carrying Japanese cargo in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

.@SecPompeo says Iran's supreme leader rejected Japanese PM @AbeShinzo's “diplomacy” to enter into talks w/ US & holds Iran responsible for an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf. US will “raise Iran's attacks” at the @UN Security Council meeting today. https://t.co/WNA66d6Nu5 pic.twitter.com/HuAKbk5YYs — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 13, 2019

Declassified intelligence reports obtained by CBS News on Friday show that Iranian military boats tried to pick up crews from the tankers.

Iran has denied being involved in the attacks, and flatly rejected the offer to enter into talks with the U.S. Both the U.S. claims and Iranian denials were met with anxiety and skepticism in Europe.

After facing criticism for saying he would be open to taking dirt about his rivals from a foreign power, President Trump changed course on Friday, now insisting that he would report such outreach to the FBI.

"If I thought anything was incorrect or badly stated, I'd report to the FBI or law enforcement, absolutely," the president said.

Also on Friday, The Democratic National Committee announced how the 20 candidates participating in the first Democratic debates will be divided between two nights.

And here we go! June 26: Booker, Castro, de Blasio, Delaney, Gabbard, Inslee, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Ryan, Warren June 27: Bennet, Biden, Buttigieg, Gillibrand, Harris, Hickenlooper, Sanders, Swalwell, Williamson, Yang — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 14, 2019

Democrats attempted to avoid a repeat of the Republican Party's "kiddie table" situation in 2016 by randomly selecting the candidates for the debates, but four of the five top-polling Democrats landed on the same night.

Frontrunners Biden, Sanders, Harris, and Buttigieg will share the stage on June 27 while Warren leads the other group of candidates for the first debate on June 26.

