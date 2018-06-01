Sunday: Kasich, Hurd, Salvanto

Following a week of high-stakes diplomacy with North Korea, President Trump announced Friday that his once-cancelled summit with Kim Jong Un is back on. "June 12th, we'll be in Singapore," the president told reporters, moments after concluding a two hour meeting at the White House with top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol. The administration has been cautiously optimistic about the talks, which Secretary of State Pompeo described as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

But as he reconciled with North Korea, President Trump's relationship with Canada, Mexico and the European Union appeared to sour this week over new steel and aluminum tariffs. The administration claims the import tax is essential to leveling the playing field, though world leaders and some in the president's own party have condemned the tariffs. The move has escalated fears of a global trade war, which could drive up prices for U.S. consumers and increase unemployment.

Also this week, President Trump pardoned pundit Dinesh D'Souza. The conservative author and filmmaker, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to a campaign finance violation, is the president's fifth pardon since taking office. Soon after, he sparked controversy floating possible commutations for Rod Blagojevich and Martha Stewart.

And campaigns throughout California are ramping up this weekend for the final stretch of the state's so-called jungle primary, which will set the stage for several decisive races this fall. Some fear their party could be shut out of the general election as only the top two candidates on June 5th will head to the general election in November, regardless of party.

This Sunday, join moderator Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) for a discussion of these topics and more on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

We'll hear from Ohio Republican Governor John Kasich (@JohnKasich).

We'll talk also to Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill), R-Texas.

To discuss the latest news on the summit with North Korea, we'll sit down with two experts:

Dr. Jung Pak (@junghpak1), senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former senior CIA analyst



(@junghpak1), senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former senior CIA analyst Amb. Robert Gallucci, chairman of the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University and former top Clinton administration negotiator with Pyongyang



CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto (@SalvantoCBS) will kick off the 2018 CBS News YouGov Battleground Tracker, a unique survey that will report seat counts in the pitched race to control Congress this fall.

And as always, we'll bring in our panel for analysis and perspective on the news of the week. We'll talk this Sunday with:

Susan Page (@SusanPage), USA Today



(@SusanPage), USA Today Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe), CBS News



(@edokeefe), CBS News Michael Crowley (@michaelcrowley), Politico



(@michaelcrowley), Politico David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura), The Washington Post



Don't miss America's premier public affairs program this Sunday! Click here to check your local listings.

For the latest from "Face the Nation," make sure also to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.