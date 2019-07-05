Sunday: Cuccinelli, Coons, Delaney, Johnson

President Trump defended his administration's border detention facilities on Friday as he left for a holiday weekend at his Bedminster golf club in New York.

"I've seen some of those places, and they are run beautifully," he said. "They're clean. They're good. They do a great job."

This comes just days after the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General released a report revealing squalid conditions and photos documenting "serious" overcrowding in several detention centers for migrant families and children in Texas.

The president also followed up on his threat from last month to round up and deport "millions" of undocumented immigrants, saying the raids will be starting "fairly soon."

In other news on Friday, the president said he is "thinking about" issuing an executive order to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census after the Supreme Court put the question on hold last week, saying the administration had provided a "contrived" reason for wanting that information.

And following the first Democratic debates, polls released this week showed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) gaining ground. In at least two polls, Harris leapt into second place and Warren into third. Support for former Vice President Joe Biden, who remains the top-ranking candidate, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) stalled or dipped.

While Harris may be inching closer to the lead, she is trailing far behind South Ben Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sanders in fundraising efforts. Harris raised $12 million in the second quarter, around half of what Buttigieg and Sanders raised.

The next Democratic debates will be held on July 30th and 31st in Detroit, Michigan.

