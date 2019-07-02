2020 Democratic presidential candidates reveal second quarter fundraising efforts
The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are revealing how deep and broad their support is, after 20 candidates met onstage in two consecutive nights for the first primary debates in June.
While candidates officially have until July 15 to file their second-quarter reports, Democrats in the packed field have already begun announcing their fundraising totals, as well as who supported them, since the second quarter ended on June 30.
Every Democratic candidate is likely to fall well short of President Trump's fundraising numbers in the second quarter. According to the Trump campaign, the president and his joint campaign committees raised $54 million while the Republican National Committee raised $51 million. The Trump campaign raised over $30 million in the first quarter of the year.
This list will be updated as candidates announce their fundraising totals for the second quarter
Bernie Sanders - $24 million
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $24 million in the second quarter, according his campaign, although $6 million was transferred from previous accounts.
Sanders received nearly 1 million individual contributions since he launched his campaign, with 99% of donations at $100 or less. Forty-five percent of donors were 39 are under, according to the campaign. His campaign has nearly $30 million in cash on hand.
Here's a look at Sanders' fundraising in the first quarter:
- $18.2 million raised, the most of any candidate in the first quarter
- Around 900,000 individual donations
- 99.5% of donations to Sanders' campaign were $100 or less
- Average donation was $20
- 88% of the money to the campaign came from donors who gave $200 or less
- A majority of donors were 39 years old or younger
- Almost 100,000 registered independents and 20,000 Republicans have contributed
- 99.99% of donors could give again
- 99.6% of the money raised came online
Pete Buttigieg - $24.8 million
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $24.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, more than tripling his fundraising from the first quarter of the year and indicating his staying power in the race for the White House.
According to the campaign, the haul came from 294,000 donors -- including more than 230,000 new donors -- in the second quarter of the year. That means that more than 400,000 Americans have donated to Buttigieg since he began his campaign.
The campaign says that it currently has $22.5 million cash on hand, and that the donations came from all 50 states and 7 territories. The average contribution was $47.42.
Here's a look at Buttigieg's fundraising in the first quarter:
- Raised over $7 million, the fourth-highest number of the first quarter
- 158,550 total donors
- Average donation totaled $36.35
- 64% of donations came in through contributions of under $200
-- Reporting by Sarah Ewall-Wice