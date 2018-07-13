Sunday: Cornyn, Gowdy, Crowley, Nuland, Donilon

"The Russian state has never interfered and has no intention of interfering in U.S. elections," insisted Russian leader Vladimir Putin's foreign affairs adviser again on Friday, hours before Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers accused of hacking efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

Asked if the allegations would disrupt President Trump's planned rendezvous with Putin on Monday in Helsinki, the White House declared the meeting was "still on." The president says he will raise the topic of Russia's election meddling, among a wide gamut of topics that have strained relations with the Kremlin. However, sources tell CBS News a possible agreement over the future of Syria will be the centerpiece of talks.

But before the Trump-Putin summit, the president stopped for a "working visit" in the United Kingdom. There President Trump denied Friday that he had criticized Prime Minister Theresa May, suggesting that an explosive interview where he had ripped his British hosts was "fake news." The comments were just the latest attack of the trip on an American ally, after President Trump slammed NATO leaders in Brussels.

On Capitol Hill, FBI agent Peter Strzok fought back a fusillade of attacks from House Republicans. Across a fiery daylong hearing, Strzok defended actions that GOP investigators say is evidence of anti-Trump bias in the Russia and Hillary Clinton email probes. Democrats denounced the abrasive questioning of Strzok, Ranking Member Jerry Nadler scolding at one point "you don't have to like him, but you have to treat him and any witness before us with respect."

In the Senate, the White House also pushed ahead this week with their campaign for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Despite a razor-thin Republican majority in the Senate, the Trump administration is confident Kavanaugh's confirmation to the nation's highest court is on track in time for the fall midterm elections.

And after a court-ordered deadline to reunite the youngest migrant children separated from their families, the Trump administration claimed Thursday that nearly all had been returned with their parents, except in cases of safety or welfare concerns. As many as 2,900 more older children remain split from their families, awaiting a later July 26 deadline to reunite them.

"CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor sat down with President Donald Trump on Saturday. We'll air an excerpt of his interview in Scotland.

We'll question Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who is helping lead the charge to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

House Oversight Committee Chair Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina, will also join us on the broadcast.

We'll hear from top House Democrat Joe Crowley of New York in his first Sunday show interview since an upset Democratic primary defeat by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Obama-era Assistant Secretary of State Amb. Victoria Nuland, now at the Center for New American Security, and former National Security Adviser Thomas Donilon will sit down with us.

"CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell will kick off CBS News coverage of the summit in Helsinki.

And as always, we'll seek some perspective from our panel, this week with:

Rachael Bade of Politico



Ben Domenech of the Federalist and a CBS News Contributor



David Nakamura of The Washington Post



Gerald Seib of The Wall Street Journal



