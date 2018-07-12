FBI official Peter Strzok is testifying before a joint session before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Thursday in what is sure to be a fiery day of questions from lawmakers. Strzok's anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias over the course of the 2016 election and Hillary Clinton email investigation.
The hearing comes as congressional investigators continue to probe into Department of Justice and FBI oversight after an internal inspector general report criticized leadership at the top levels during the Clinton investigation. While the report ultimately found political bias did not affect the final conclusion of the investigation, it raised serious questions about the FBI's integrity during the contentious election.
In revelations from the report, Strzok exchanged troubling communications with a fellow FBI colleague Lisa Page in which he appeared adamant that they would "stop" then-candidate Trump from ever becoming president.
Page and Strzok both worked on the FBI investigation into Clinton's emails and, later, on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
The texts, in addition to previously released exchanges, have since given ammunition to the claim from conservatives that Strzok and others in the FBI were actively working against Mr. Trump.