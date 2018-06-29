Sunday: Bolton, Toomey, Blumenthal, Jacobson, Salter

As he flew to New Jersey on Friday evening, President Trump said he was looking forward to interviewing candidates for the Supreme Court this weekend. "We have great people," he told reporters, saying the announcement of his pick to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy would come on July 9th.

Liberals fear President Trump's choice to replace the long standing swing vote in the nation's highest court will unleash a wave of conservative decisions, undoing landmark case law many assumed was long-settled. But, Democrats have few options in the Senate to oppose it.

On Capitol Hill, almost 600 demonstrators were arrested Thursday in a protest of the Trump administration's so-called zero tolerance policy, treating illegal border crossings as criminal offenses.

More demonstrations are expected this weekend, the latest in a wave of progressive energy that Democrats hope will translate to wins at the ballot box this fall. But some in the party's leadership fear it may also lead to upsets of their own incumbents, in the vein of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's primary victory over Rep. Joe Crowley in New York.

Also this week, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein fought back criticism from House Republicans over the Justice Department's response to oversight requests. And after announcing this week that he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 16, the president caught grief over a tweet attacking "now disgraced FBI agents," insisting "Russia had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election."

On Friday, President Trump addressed the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis that gunned down five victims. Speaking from the White House, the president pledged to do "everything in our power to reduce violent crime and to protect innocent life."

And on Sunday, Mexico will go to the polls in an election that could radically shift the nation's direction and its relationship to the United States, by electing populist Andrews Manuel Lopez Obrador. If elected, the leftist former mayor could serve to further complicate already tense trade talks with Mexico and other U.S. allies furious with the president's tariffs.

