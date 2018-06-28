Rod Rosenstein, Christopher Wray testify before House on DOJ IG report -- live updates

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray are testifying before the House Judiciary Committee for another round of questioning into actions by the Justice Department and FBI surrounding the 2016 election. They are set to be asked about the DOJ's inspector general's report which criticized the leadership and judgment of both departments during their handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The report had zeroed in on former FBI Director James Comey and the decisions he made during the course of the investigation, describing him as "insubordinate." It also criticized FBI official Peter Strzok for creating the appearance of deep political bias in the Clinton email probe and raising concerns about the larger issue of contempt and bias against President Trump within the FBI.

This will be the second time Wray has offered his testimony in two weeks. He has since laid out plans for next steps in addressing and stopping political bias from taking place at the nation's top investigatory bureau. He was previously questioned before the Senate Judiciary Committee along with Inspector General Michael Horowitz.