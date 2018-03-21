CBSN
CBS/AP March 21, 2018, 5:14 AM

Suicide attack in Kabul as Afghans mark national holiday

Police patrol the streets after a suicide attack in front of the Kabul university in Kabul, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

AP

Last Updated Mar 21, 2018 5:53 AM EDT

KABUL, Afghanistan – A suicide bomber blew himself up on the road to a Shiite shrine in Kabul on Wednesday, where people had gathered to mark the Persian new year. At least 26 people were killed and 18 wounded, Deputy Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Nasrat Rahimi told CBS News.

The Persian new year, known in Afghanistan as Nauruz, is a national holiday. The country's minority Shiites typically celebrate by visiting shrines.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack. It has repeatedly targeted Shiites, who the extremists view as apostates deserving of death.

