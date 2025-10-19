Trump administration strikes a seventh alleged drug boat, killing 3, Hegseth says

The U.S. military struck another alleged drug-carrying vessel on Friday, killing three people, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Sunday. It is the seventh known attack since last month.

Hegseth said Friday's strike targeted a boat linked to Ejército de Liberación Nacional, a Colombian guerrilla group that the U.S. has considered a terrorist organization since the 1990s. He alleged in a post on X that the boat "was traveling along a known narco-trafficking route, and was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics."

The defense secretary said the strike took place in international waters and within the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility, which includes the Caribbean Sea.

"The United States military will treat these organizations like the terrorists they are—they will be hunted, and killed, just like Al Qaeda," Hegseth wrote.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.