Stormy Daniels to make appearance at D.C. strip club

The adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claims she had a sexual encounter with President Trump, is going to be in Mr. Trump's adopted city this summer as she continues her tour of strip clubs across the country. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be making two-night appearance entitled "All Things Revealed" at a D.C. strip club in June.

The venue, Cloakroom DC, advertised their June 20th re-opening event with a photo of Daniels on social media with the caption, "Guess who's coming to town?!?" In an interview with Washingtonian Magazine, a club spokesperson said the details of what Daniels' visit will entail are still being worked out.

While Daniels and her attorney have been busy filing lawsuits against the president and his legal team in the wake of her interview with "60 Minutes" where she detailed her alleged 2006 encounter with the president and subsequent hush-money payment, the porn star and stripper has also been taking her act on the road with her "Make America Horny Again" Tour, a clear jab at the president's 2016 campaign slogan.

Daniels has made similar appearances to the one billed in D.C. at strip clubs in South Carolina, New York and Michigan. According to a schedule she posted on Twitter, one of her next stops will be Mr. Trump's other hometown of Palm Beach, Florida.

Tickets for Daniels' April appearance at Ultra Palm Beach currently range from $25 to a whopping $1,000 plus the price of club admission.

The club in Florida is just a short 10 minute drive from Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.