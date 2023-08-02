Watch CBS News
Crime

Stolen car hits 10 people and other vehicles in Manhattan as driver tries to flee, police say

By Naveen Dhaliwal

/ CBS New York

10 injured after man driving stolen car flees police in Manhattan
10 injured after man driving stolen car flees police in Manhattan 02:36

Police say the driver of a stolen car was taken into custody after it hit 10 people and other vehicles during Tuesday evening's rush hour in Manhattan.

NYPD briefing after 10 pedestrians struck on East Side 03:44

Police say a license plate reader tipped officers to the whereabouts of the stolen Hyundai and they followed it at a low rate of speed because of the heavy traffic.

According to police, the Hyundai then hit a bicyclist and yellow cab before making a U-turn in the middle of an intersection and striking pedestrians and a black livery cab. Then, the motorist got out and attempted to run but good Samaritans caught up with him and officers arrested him.

Police said he's 20 years old and doesn't have a New York State driver's license. Charges against him were pending.

Officials said the people injured ranged in age from 6 to 72 and none of the injuries were non-life threatening. 

Watch Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is over the scene after10 pedestrians were struck by a vehicle fleeing police on Manhattan's East Side. Watch more: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Read more: http://cbsn.ws/452yqHY

Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

First published on August 2, 2023 / 3:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.