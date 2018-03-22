Stocks down ahead of expected Trump announcement on China

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday, ahead of an expected announcement by President Donald Trump on Chinese tariffs.

The Dow jones industrial average fell more than 450 points, or 2 percent, to 24,189, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq index slid 1.7 percent and 1.9 percent respectively.

The Trump administration is planning to propose tariffs on Chinese products, as well as restrictions on Chinese investments. Investors have worried about rising trade tensions after the administration announced tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Industrial and technology companies slumped. Boeing (BA) dipped 2.3 percent and Caterpillar (CAT) lost 1.9 percent.

Chinese companies were among the biggest laggards midday. E-commerce firm Baozun (BZUN) fell 8.8 percent, while social network firm Weibo (WB) slid 7 percent. Internet platform provider Baidu (BIDU) dropped more than 5 percent.

Wall Street is also waiting to see what China's policy response to any proposed tariffs might mean for U.S. companies.

"We think that China's response to the U.S. continuing to take a tougher line on trade might well involve a range of arbitrary non-tariff measures designed to put pressure directly on U.S. firms. These might include implementing much stricter regulatory and compliance checks, or directly instructing Chinese firms to cut orders from the US," analysts at Capital Economics said in a note. "This would directly affect some of the largest firms in the S&P 500, who either produce their goods in, or sell a significant proportion of them to, China."

Facebook (FB) shares, which had seen a brief reprieve on Wednesday, were again under pressure in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Shares fell 4.13 or 2.4 percent to 165.26. CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke about the incident Wednesday night, saying in a statement: "We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you. I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again."

The company is under increasing scrutiny from the government, as some lawmakers on Capitol Hill are calling for Facebook's management to testify about the incident.

--The Associated Press contributed reporting