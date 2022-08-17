Is your state offering hero pay, stimulus or rebate checks?

Americans in some parts of the country are getting extra cash to help offset still-blistering inflation, with at least 21 states and one city offering financial relief to residents grappling with higher food, gas and rent.

Although consumer prices cooled slightly in July, they still rose 8.5% last month from a year ago — near a four-decade high and more than quadruple the Federal Reserve's target of 2%. Here's what one mayor, governors and state lawmakers are offering help to taxpayers in their city and states.

Alaska

Alaskans can expect $3,200 per person payouts to start hitting bank accounts on September 20, 2022, with the payment including $650 meant to offset higher fuel costs, the state announced last month.

California

The state's $308 billion budget includes $9.5 billion in direct refunds of up to $1,050 to 23 million residents, the governor's office announced at the end of June (See here for eligibility information.)

Colorado

Coloradans 18-years and older who lived in the state for all of 2021 are due tax rebates of $750 for individuals and $1,500 for joint filers by September 30, 2022, according to the state's Department of Revenue.

Connecticut

An estimated 300,000 to 350,000 low and middle-income families are eligible for one-time $250 per child tax rebates in Connecticut, with checks expected to be sent in late August.

Delaware

Relief payments of $300 are being issued this summer to offset higher grocery and fuel prices to residents who filed their 2021 state tax returns on time, according to Delaware's Department of Finance.

Florida

State officials say about 59,000 families should be getting checks for $450 for each child provided they met the criteria to be eligible by July 1.

Georgia

Refunds of up to $500 are being mailed to taxpayers who filed their returns by the April 18 deadline due to a state revenue surplus, according to the state's revenue department.

Hawaii

Checks of as much as $300 will be issued in late August, with the amount of the refunds based on income, tax filing status and exemptions, says Hawaii's Department of Taxation.

Idaho

People who lived in Idaho in 2020 and 2021 are entitled to tax rebates of either $75 or 12% of their 2020 state taxes, according to Idaho's State Tax Commission.

Illinois

The state's family relief plan includes suspending a 1% sales tax on groceries through next June, briefly slashing sales taxes for back-to-school shopping and freezes the state's motor fuel tax for six months. Illinois is also sending $50 rebates to residents who make less than $200,000 a year, and another $100 for up to three eligible dependents. State revenue officials say the checks will start mailing in September.

Chicago is also holding monthly lotteries through September in issuing 50,000 prepaid $150 gas cards and 100,000 prepaid $50 transit cards to those making no more than $73,000 a year.

Indiana

Indiana residents who filed their 2020 and 2021 tax returns are due a total of $325 by direct deposit or check. State officials also warn against potential scams via texts, emails or calls regarding the refunds.

Maine

Single filers in Maine are entitled to $850 and couples $1,700 provided they make under $100,000 or $150,000, respectively, according to the state's revenue services agency.

Maryland

Maryland is offering up to $2,000 to help low-income households with water bills, with applications accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents are likely to get a share of about $2.5 billion in surplus cash collected by the state, with people expected to receive a refund equivalent to 7% of their 2021 state income tax payment.

Minnesota

Roughly 667,000 front-line workers could be getting $750 bonus checks in coming weeks thanks to a law setting aside $500 million for those that stayed on the job during the pandemic. Nearly 18% of applicants were denied and those approved will get an email letting them know on Thursday.

New Jersey

About 800,000 parents are eligible to get $500 rebate checks under the New Jersey budget approved in June. It also provides relief to 1.1 million homeowners and 900,000 renters, although details are still in the works.

New Mexico

Taxpayers who earn less than $75,000 a year could get up to $750 in combined state rebates to help residents "cope with the rising price of gas, groceries and other household expenses," officials say.

Oregon

Oregon used federal pandemic aid to send $600 payments to more 236,000 low-income households, with direct deposits made or checks mailed between June 23 and July 1, 2022, according to state officials.

South Carolina

Residents who file tax returns by October 17, 2022, can expect rebates of up to $800, with checks expected to be delivered in November and December, say South Carolina revenue officials.

Vermont

The measure signed into law at the end of May provides families with a $1,000 tax credit for each child six or younger. Half of the credit will be paid monthly, with the balance paid when recipients file their annual tax return. The amount people receive is cut $20 for every $1,000 of household income above $125,000, so a family with annual earnings of $130,000 would get a $900 tax credit.

Virginia

Residents who owe taxes for 2021 are eligible for as much as $500 so long as they file their tax returns for last year by November 1, notes the Virginia Department of Taxation.