Inflation slowed in July, showing Fed's rate hikes are working

Inflation slowed in July as gasoline prices dropped, a sign that the Federal Reserve's efforts to control spiraling prices are taking effect.

Consumer prices last month rose 8.5% from the same month a year ago, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday — lower than economists had expected and down from 9.1% in July.

Core inflation — which strips out volatile food and gas numbers — rose 5.9% annually, the same rate as in June.

"Largely driven by falling gas prices, inflation dipped slightly in July to 8.5%, down from the 40-year high reported in June," Bright MLS chief economist Lisa Sturtevant said in an email. "Other prices — including prices of online goods and airline fares — dropped in July and consumers report they expect lower inflation in the months ahead, which are all signs of a potential turnaround in the inflation picture."

Still, the increase showed prices remain painfully high for consumers. Prices for food and shelter continued to rise last month, although those increases were offset by falling energy costs.

This is a developing story.