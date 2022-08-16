Hero Pay applicant denial emails to be sent out Tuesday

When will people find out if they earned Hero Pay?

When will people find out if they earned Hero Pay?

When will people find out if they earned Hero Pay?

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than a million Minnesotans are waiting to see if they will get hundreds of dollars from the state. Applicants for Hero Pay should soon receive an answer.

On Tuesday, the state is expected to send an email out to let applicants know if they were denied. It will be sent to the email address used in the application.

Hero pay is part of the Frontline Worker Pay program meant to compensate people for working during the pandemic.

Nearly 1.2 million people applied. The application window closed on July 22.

According to the state, there were 214,209 applications denied, which is nearly 18% of applications submitted. The five reasons for denial were employment eligibility, unemployment insurance benefit threshold, adjusted gross income threshold, identity verification, and duplicate application.

#HeroPay denials are getting emailed out today, and frontline workers will have 15 days (through 5 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Aug. 31) to appeal the denial.



Out of 1,199,416 applications ➡️214,209 were denied.



The top reason for denial: ID verification (95,282 applicants) #WCCO — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) August 16, 2022

RELATED: When will people find out if they earned Hero Pay?

The state allocated $500 million for the program to be divided equally among those approved.

The state's initial estimate was that 667,000 people were eligible for Hero Pay, meaning they would get $750 a person. If everyone who applied was eligible, it would drop to about $416. The dollar amount won't be known until the appeals process is finished.

If your application is denied, you'll have 15 days to appeal. Those eligible for Hero Pay will get the money in the fall between September and October. It will be either a direct deposit or a prepaid debit card.

To learn more about the process click here.

To see frequently answered questions about the appeals process click here.