Stevie Wonder: Still Inspiring Love, Hope

He's sold more than 100 million records, won 25 Grammys, but Stevie Wonder is a humble guy.

He's happy to admit that one of his biggest hits was written, in part, by his mom.

"For me when I do songs, it starts out with just a [plays a few bars of 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours'] you know, just a 'oooh, baby mmmm,'" he told Early Show national correspondent Tracy Smith. "And she was downstairs, and she said, 'You should write that about telling a little baby I'm yours. Signed, sealed, delivered I'm yours. something like that.' That's kind of how it all starts."

Stevie Wonder in an interview aired on "The Early Show" on June 27, 2008. CBS

Wonder's life is one spent looking for harmony in more than just music. He has spoken out on a number of issues including apartheid, world hunger and nuclear weapons.

But his proudest achievement is celebrated every year.

"I'm very excited that I played a part in ultimately there being a national holiday for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," he said.

The movement for a national Martin Luther King Day gained momentum in 1980, thanks to Wonder's song to rally support for the cause, "Happy Birthday." Three years later, Congress passed the holiday legislation, which was then signed into law by President Ronald Reagan.

In 1994 Congress passed the King Holiday and Service Act, designating the King Holiday as a national day of volunteer service.

Wonder's music has also been the soundtrack for many a romance and many a walk down the aisle.

He's happy if his songs inspire romance, but he'd like them to do so much more.

"Hopefully, whoever we are, whether you be a bricklayer, whether you be a person who's homeless, whether you be a president, or whoever you might be, understand that our service is to the Almighty, to making this planet, his planet, a better place for everyone," he said.

For more information about Stevie Wonder's performance schedule, click here.