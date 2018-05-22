Police to release video of Bucks player Sterling Brown's stun-gun arrest

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's mayor is expressing concern about police conduct in the stun-gun arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown. Mayor Tom Barrett said he's viewed police video of the arrest over an alleged parking violation in January.

Barrett did not offer details of what the footage shows but has said he has questions about how police acted. The video might be released this week.

"There's going to be a video that going to come out soon, in the next couple weeks involving the department. And I'm going to be honest with you. We're going to need your support during the challenges," Barrett said.

Police have shown the body-camera footage to some local officials, including a closed session of a Common Council committee.

Brown was arrested in a Walgreens parking lot around 2 a.m. on January 26. Officers had been checking on a vehicle parked across two handicap spaces. Brown was not charged.

Barrett said there is an active investigation into the officers involved in the arrest, CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT-TV reports.

WISN-TV reported, citing sources, Brown plans to file a civil rights lawsuit against the city.

The Bucks signed the 6-foot-6 guard from Southern Methodist University (SMU) last summer in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.