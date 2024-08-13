Pennsylvania mom chronicles lung cancer journey on TikTok, hoping to raise awareness, empower others

Harrisburg mom takes to TikTok to chronicle lung cancer journey and empower others Harrisburg mom takes to TikTok to chronicle lung cancer journey and empower others 02:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Harrisburg mom on TikTok is raising awareness about lung cancer by sharing her journey to empower others.

"People really responded to me sharing what I was going through, what it felt like," Stephanie Williams said.

Williams is sharing her lung cancer journey on TikTok. She's a part of a growing trend of young women -- who never smoked -- diagnosed with lung cancer. Stephanie was 37 when she was first diagnosed.

That's the scary part of lung cancer – the symptoms aren't usually obvious.

Williams ended up needing surgery and chemotherapy, all of which she chronicled on social media.

"It just kind of grew and grew, and with that feedback, I was encouraged and emboldened to share even more," she said.

Especially when she saw one post that had over 776,000 views. Williams is hoping to help fellow cancer patients and raise awareness.

"I think this is that many more people who have lung cancer on their mind now, that may not have considered it before when they think about cancers that need awareness," Williams said. "It feels good to know that you're helping someone."

Williams is also working with the Lung Cancer Foundation of America to get more research and find better ways to detect lung cancer and improve treatments so that one day it won't be the leading cancer killer.

"If I can get the word out on that, then I feel like I've done my job," she said.

Now at age 40, with no evidence of disease, Williams is an example of the importance of early detection.

"There's so much hope on the horizon as we get better and better at research, treatments, diagnosis," she said.

Willaims is a mom on a mission, ultimately hoping her story helps save lives.