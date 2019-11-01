Live

Steph Curry out at least three months while recovering from hand surgery

By Victoria Albert

/ CBS News

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will be out for at least three months while recovering from surgery on his broken left hand, the team announced Friday. Curry suffered the injury while playing against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. 
 
The team said that Curry "underwent successful surgery" at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles and that he is "expected to make a full recovery." 

