State Department's Heather Nauert under consideration to replace Nikki Haley at UN

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert is one of the candidates President Trump is considering to be the next U.S. ambassador United Nations, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Nauert met with Mr. Trump on Monday, according to a White House official and a State Department official.

Nauert was selected by the White House to be in her current role, which she has held since April 2017. Previously, she worked at Fox News as a host and started her career as an ABC News correspondent.

She joins a list of potential candidates under consideration to succeed Nikki Haley. Two prominent ambassadors are on that short list: U.S. Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt and U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft.

Bloomberg first reported that Nauert met with Mr. Trump about the possibility of the U.N. job. Nauert does not have an extensive foreign policy or government background beyond her time at the State Department.

Nauert's family stayed in New York when she came to Washington, D.C., for the State department job, so this role could potentially mean moving back to her home with her family.

There are also talks of her moving to the White House to fill a role for the communications team.