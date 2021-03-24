Starbucks apologizes to Black customer ejected from store

What it means to be not racist vs. antiracist...

Starbucks is facing another incident of alleged racial discrimination, this time in California where a Black man said he was told to leave one of the coffee chain's San Jose locations because it was overcrowded under COVID-19 restrictions.

Bryce Ward told an ABC News affiliate that he left the store at the request of Starbucks manager. Other customers, who were not Black, then walked into the store and were not asked to leave, KGO-TV reported. Ward, a barber from San Francisco, said the incident happened March 15 and that he believes he was asked to leave the store because he's Black.

"I was the only Black [person] in there. I don't know what was going through her mind," Ward told KGO-TV, referring to the female manager.

Ward further detailed his experience at the San Jose Starbucks in a lengthy Instagram video. Ward said a cashier asked him to wait outside for his order, but two women left the store before he could exit. With the women departing, Ward said the Starbucks did not have so many customers that his presence would exceed the store's capacity limit. Ward also said the manager still yelled at him to leave the store.

"I'm not saying she hunted me down because I'm Black, I'm just stating the facts," Ward said, adding that he demanded a refund. "This is Starbucks. You guys are supposed to take pride in how you treat your customers."

Starbucks apologized to Ward in a statement sent to KGO-TV.

"We have no tolerance for discrimination of any kind in our stores and we never want a customer to feel discriminated against," the coffee chain said. "We apologize to Mr. Ward for his experience and have retrained staff on how to respectfully navigate capacity limits to protect the health and safety of partners and customers."

Starbucks told the ABC affiliate that it doesn't have in-store video of the incident. In 2018, Starbucks apologized to a customer for a reported incident at a store in La Cañada Flintridge, California. A Starbucks staffer allegedly wrote "Beaner" — a demeaning word used to describe Latinos — on his cup, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

A month prior to that incident, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson apologized to two Black men after they were arrested while inside a Starbucks location in Philadelphia. Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson said they arrived early at the Starbucks before a business meeting but police officers showed up shortly thereafter. Starbucks has since retrained its staff on how to eliminate racial bias, the company said.