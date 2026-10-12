Starbucks denies plan to buy Chipotle after report of possible takeover

Starbucks shot down reports that the coffee giant was considering acquiring restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said it is not buying Chipotle, which has a market worth of $47 billion, saying that the company is focused on its strategic plan to boost growth.

"Our team is laser-focused on executing our Back to Starbucks strategy. We have strong momentum and confidence in our long-term growth potential. We look forward to sharing our Q4 results, including FY27 guidance, later this month," a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News.

Chipotle's stock soared as much as 8% last week after the Financial Times reported that Starbucks had been exploring a deal to purchase Chipotle.

Industry analysts were skeptical of the report. TD Cowen analysts said in a research note last week that they considered a merger between Starbucks and Chipotle "a low-probability outcome," and instead expected Starbucks chief executive Brian Niccol to prioritize the company's turnaround plan.

Niccol previously served as CEO of Chipotle, whose stock price has dropped about 50% since he left the post in August 2024. The shares have lost about 20% of their value over the past year.