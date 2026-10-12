Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Starbucks denies plan to buy Chipotle after report of possible takeover

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
Read Full Bio
Megan Cerullo

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Starbucks shot down reports that the coffee giant was considering acquiring restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said it is not buying Chipotle, which has a market worth of $47 billion, saying that the company is focused on its strategic plan to boost growth. 

"Our team is laser-focused on executing our Back to Starbucks strategy. We have strong momentum and confidence in our long-term growth potential.  We look forward to sharing our Q4 results, including FY27 guidance, later this month," a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News.  

Chipotle's stock soared as much as 8% last week after the Financial Times reported that Starbucks had been exploring a deal to purchase Chipotle. 

Industry analysts were skeptical of the report. TD Cowen analysts said in a research note last week that they considered a merger between Starbucks and Chipotle "a low-probability outcome," and instead expected Starbucks chief executive Brian Niccol to prioritize the company's turnaround plan.  

Niccol previously served as CEO of Chipotle, whose stock price has dropped about 50% since he left the post in August 2024. The shares have lost about 20% of their value over the past year. 

Edited by Alain Sherter

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue