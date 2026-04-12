Stampede at historic fortress Citadelle Henri in Haiti killed at least 30 people

A stampede at a popular historical fortress in Haiti killed at least 30 people, officials said.

The incident took place Saturday during an annual Easter gathering at the Citadelle Henri, also known as Citadelle Laferriere, a 19th-century fortress and tourist spot in the northern town of Milot.

"The injured are currently receiving the necessary medical care, and a rescue team is searching for any missing persons," Culture Minister Emmanuel Menard told AFP on Sunday.

Jean Henri Petit, the head of civil protection for Haiti's Nord department, warned the death toll could yet rise, CBS News partner BBC News reported.

The Citadelle Laferriere is a large mountaintop fortress in northern Haiti. John Seaton Callahan / Getty Images

Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime said the incident happened during a "tourist activity bringing together many young people." He said an investigation has been launched and "all relevant authorities" were mobilized to support those affected.

"The government sends its sincere condolences to the affected families," Fils-Aimé said in a statement on Facebook.

"The Government is monitoring the situation with utmost attention and urges the population to be calm and cautious, awaiting the results of ongoing investigations to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy," the statement continued. "In this particularly troubling circumstance, the Prime Minister and the Government of the Republic reaffirm their solidarity with the victims and the entire affected community."

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is closed to visitors "until further notice," Menard said.

Several dozen people were also injured and taken to the hospital, local newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported.

Initial reports said visitors, mostly young people, were crammed against a single entrance and a scuffle broke out between those trying to leave and enter the site. Other local media reports said the gathering took place after being advertised on TikTok.

The government urged citizens to "be calm and cautious" while it investigates.

"All competent authorities are fully mobilized and placed on maximum alert to provide, without delay, the necessary assistance, care and support," it added in its statement.

The fortress was built by revolutionary Henri Christophe shortly after Haiti gained independence from France. The site has become a symbol of Haitian independence.