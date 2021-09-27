Back to CBS News Radio.

Stacy Lyn joined CBS News Radio in 2020. Lyn is an award-winning broadcaster with over 30 years of on-air experience. Stacy currently works as a news anchor, writer and reporter out of Washington, DC.

Previously, Lyn was the afternoon drive anchor for WBAL in Baltimore for many years, and prior to that, anchored afternoons at WNEW in Washington, DC. Both stops earned her several Edward R. Murrow Awards, AP Awards and Achievement in Radio Awards.

Stacy has also had a successful music radio career. She was heard across the country on iHeart Media's Classic Hits and Oldies stations, did several shows on SiriusXM and even broadcast internationally on Worldspace Satellite Radio.

When not on air, she can be found lifting weights and boxing in the gym or cooking and baking in her kitchen!

