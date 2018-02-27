Stacey Dash files to run for Congress in California

Last Updated Feb 26, 2018 9:01 PM EST
LOS ANGELES -- Stacey Dash, the "Clueless" star turned conservative political commentator, has filed paperwork to run for a congressional seat in Southern California. Documents submitted Monday to the Federal Election Commission show that Dash intends to run as a Republican in California's 44th District, a seat held by Democrat Nanette Barragan.
Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a wide margin in the Los Angeles-area district that contains the areas of Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach.
The 51-year-old Dash tweeted Monday that "formal statements [are] coming," adding that she wants "to serve great people."
Dash co-starred in the 1995 coming-of-age comedy film "Clueless," and worked as an on-air contributor at Fox News until 2016. The same year she wrote a book called "There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative."
Dash has sparked controversy for her outspoken views against transgender people, feminists and the Black Lives Matter movement, among other issues.