CBSN
CBS/AP February 26, 2018, 8:05 PM

Stacey Dash files to run for Congress in California

Last Updated Feb 26, 2018 9:01 PM EST

LOS ANGELES -- Stacey Dash, the "Clueless" star turned conservative political commentator, has filed paperwork to run for a congressional seat in Southern California. Documents submitted Monday to the Federal Election Commission show that Dash intends to run as a Republican in California's 44th District, a seat held by Democrat Nanette Barragan.

Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a wide margin in the Los Angeles-area district that contains the areas of Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach.

The 51-year-old Dash tweeted Monday that "formal statements [are] coming," adding that she wants "to serve great people."

Dash co-starred in the 1995 coming-of-age comedy film "Clueless," and worked as an on-air contributor at Fox News until 2016. The same year she wrote a book called "There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative."

Dash has sparked controversy for her outspoken views against transgender people, feminists and the Black Lives Matter movement, among other issues.

Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash seen Dec. 15, 2014, in New York City.

Getty
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Politics

Popular