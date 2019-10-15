Trump welcomes 2019 Stanley Cup champions to the White House

President Trump welcomed the 2019 Stanley Cup champions, the St. Louis Blues, to the White House Tuesday afternoon. The NHL team defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in June to secure the title.

Mr. Trump delivered remarks during the Rose Garden and commented on developments regarding Turkey, which is pushing ahead with its Syria offensive. He said Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to the country Wednesday to try to reach a ceasefire deal.

Mr. Trump has demanded an immediate end to Turkey's assault against Kurdish fighters and civilians in Syria — an assault Turkey began after Mr. Trump announced he was moving U.S. troops out of the way. The president announced new sanctions Monday to try to pressure Turkey. He said, "We're asking for a ceasefire" and have "a lot in store" if Turkey doesn't comply.

Pence will lead a delegation to Ankara that will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien. They will be meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.