Spring Arrives, and for Many, a Big Spring Cleaning

With the first day of spring upon us, many Americans are looking forward to warmer temperatures and spending more time outdoors. 34% say warmer temperatures is the thing they look forward to the most about spring, followed by spending more time outdoors (26%), longer days (17%), and flowers blooming (12%).

Just 3% of Americans say that doing a big spring cleaning is the thing they most look forward to about the coming of spring, but many Americans will be taking on that task all the same. 44% of Americans plan on doing a big spring cleaning of their home, though 53% have no such plans.

If a spring cleaning is going to be done, it's women who are the most likely to do it: Just 33% of men say they will do a big spring cleaning this year, compared to 54% of women. It also seems that having kids greatly increases the need for doing a spring cleaning. Parents of children under the age of 18 who live in their household are more likely to do a spring cleaning than non-parents.

This poll was conducted by telephone February 9-14, 2021 among a random sample of 1,004 adults nationwide. Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Glen Mills, PA. Phone numbers were dialed from samples of both standard landline and cell phones.

The poll employed a random digit dial methodology. For the landline sample, a respondent was randomly selected from all adults in the household. For the cell sample, interviews were conducted with the person who answered the phone.

Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish using live interviewers. The data have been weighted to reflect U.S. Census figures on demographic variables. The error due to sampling for results based on the entire sample could be plus or minus four percentage points. The error for subgroups may be higher and is available by request. The margin of error includes the effects of standard weighting procedures which enlarge sampling error slightly. This poll release conforms to the Standards of Disclosure of the National Council on Public Polls.