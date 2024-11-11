Spirit Airlines flight from Florida damaged by gunfire en route to Haiti, diverts to Dominican Republic

Spirit Airlines cutting jobs as it faces financial issues Spirit Airlines cutting jobs as it faces financial issues 02:36

A Spirit Airlines flight from Florida was damaged by gunfire en route to Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, on Monday and diverted to the neighboring country of the Dominican Republic, the airline said. A flight attendant sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Spirit Airlines Flight 951 took off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, just north of Miami, on Monday morning, bound for for Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, the flight flew over parts of Haiti and circled around Port-au-Prince before diverting to Cibao International Airport in Santiago, Dominican Republic.

The flight landed safely, according to Spirit. In Santiago, the aircraft was inspected, and damage consistent with gunfire was found, the airline said.

A flight attendants union, the Association of Flight Attendants, confirmed to CBS News that a flight attendant on the plane sustained minor injuries from debris during the incident. No passenger injuries were reported, according to Spirit.

