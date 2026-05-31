Special offer for "CBS Sunday Morning" viewers: A free Human Library Card

What is The Human Library?

The Human Library is a non-political and non-religious not-for-profit based in New York City. Co-founded 26 years ago by Ronni Abergel, The Human Library offers 30-minute conversations with living books – volunteers who share their knowledge and experience in a wealth of subjects – in free 30-minute sessions. Begun in Copenhagen, Denmark, the library is now available (typically through special events) in 80 countries, including in the United States, and also virtually.

There are now Human Libraries in more than 80 countries, including six in the U.S. CBS News

To mark the Human Library's first quarter-century, they are inviting the general public to online sessions for the first time. In a special offer for "CBS Sunday Morning" viewers, the first 25,000 people that want to sign up for free conversations may do so by visiting humanlibrarycard.com to access a free digital library card.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this really free?

Yes, with support from friends of The Human Library, like the Scan Design Foundation in Seattle and the National Foundation for Danish America, we are able to give away free library cards to the first 25,000 readers that sign up.

Do I need to register my credit card?

No, we do not require that you register with a credit card. You will only be required to confirm your time zone, screen name, and that you accept the rules of engagement on the platform.

The Human Library

How do online conversations work?

It is pretty straightforward: When you log in, you will see a selection of readings available at different times. Sign up for the one you are interested in to reserve your seat. When the time comes, log in and join the reading room. [You should receive an email reminder about your reading and a link to join.] You can also join from the bookshelf itself.

The readings are conversations in small groups that last 30 minutes. To participate, you need to be a quiet place with access to the internet and connect with your camera on.

Why are you giving away 25,000 Library Cards for free?

We believe it is more important than ever to bring communities together in conversations about the ways in which we are all different – conversations that can help us better understand each other, and give us more opportunities to connect, reflect, and learn about each other and ourselves.

Do I have to donate?

There is no obligation to donate to the work of The Human Library. However, we appreciate all the support we can get at this time. Please feel free to visit our online shop, and consider gifting a library card to a friend, or support us directly by hitting the donate button. Funds gathered are used to support the ongoing work of our local book depots and to help ensure a wider rollout in communities across the U.S.