Spain rejoices in World Cup victory, even if some fans say Trump lingered too long in team's photo-op

Barcelona — On the streets of Barcelona's historic Gothic Quarter, locals had a lot to celebrate Monday following Spain's 2026 World Cup victory over Argentina. But there were mixed opinions over President Trump lingering on stage around the winning team as cameras snapped shots of the victors hoisting their trophy at the stadium in New Jersey.

"Here in Spain, we have a lot of disagreements in general with the policies and the politics of Trump, but I guess that it's normal that if you are hosting the World Cup that you were there on the stage," Barcelona resident Roger, who declined to give his full name, told CBS News.

"I think it was good for the geopolitics, because I know Trump didn't want Spain to win, and then, bam! In your face!" he said with a smile.

Others, however, failed to see any humor in the president's prolonged presence alongside the Spanish team. After walking on with FIFA boss Gianni Infantino to present Spain's trophy, he then remained on the stage as the players posed for photos. Despite what appeared to be gentle nudging from Infantino, Mr. Trump remained in place just next to the team, smiling and clapping.

Rodri #16 of Spain lifts the trophy while President Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino look on during the trophy ceremony on July 19, 2026. Spain beat Argentina, 1-0, in the 2026 World Cup final. Jean Catuffe/Getty

"I think it was kind of disrespectful," one young man, who declined to give his name, told CBS News. "The moment is just for the team, for the players, for the trainers, and he just kind of destroyed it."

"It was quite sad, why would you steal the show or want to show yourself," said another fan, who gave his name as Damiano. "Let the players celebrate on their own. You had the World Cup in your hands, that's enough."

While Mr. Trump's lingering caused some consternation, Spaniards remained on a high Monday following their national triumph. It was, after all, only the second time Spain's team have been crowned FIFA world champs.

Spanish officials said they expect up to a million people to descend on the capital Madrid later Monday to witness the team's open-top bus parade with the trophy.

Rodri of Spain lifts the 2026 World Cup trophy, alongside Spain Football Association president Rafael Louzan, as the Spanish team arrives back in Madrid on July 20, 2026. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

In the diverse, working class town of Rocafonda, home of Spain's teenage superstar Lamine Yamal, a community watch party for the final match on Sunday was capped by flares and fireworks following the Spaniards' extra time win over Argentina.

The celebrations continued into the night in Barcelona, where a significant number of the Spanish international team play at the club level. Thousands descended onto the city's central Catalunya Plaza and danced and sang into the early hours of Monday morning.

"We are so proud, it's the best feeling in the world," one local said.