Spanish friar killed and multiple injured in monastery attack, suspect remains at large

One friar is dead and several more are injured after a man attacked a Spanish monastery, officials said.

The man entered the Monastery of Santo Espíritu del Monte in Gilet, Spain around 9:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, the Province of the Immaculate Conception of the Franciscan Order said in a statement. He "burst into the premises with a violent and defiant attitude" and carrying a blunt object, the statement said.

The friars had just finished breakfast and were in their rooms at the time of the attack, the order said.

One of the monks at the monastery, identified as Brother Ángel Ramón, managed to get the attacker away and called the authorities, the statement said. The country's Civil Guard and the Gilet Local Police responded and provided immediate aid.

The order did not identify the injured friars or release information about their condition.

There are 48 convents throughout Spain under the Province of the Immaculate Conception of the Franciscan Order. The Monastery of Santo Espíritu del Monte is in the province of Valencia, which has been grappling with the aftermath of floods that left more than 200 people dead.

Authorities continue to search for the attacker, the statement said. He was described as middle-aged.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.