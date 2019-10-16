SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket with communications satellite – watch live

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a sophisticated communications satellite designed to provide high-speed mobile and broadband service across the Asia-Pacific region was readied for launch Monday from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Liftoff from pad 40 was targeted for 7:10 p.m. EST, the opening of a one-hour 28-minute window. Forecasters predicted a 90% chance of acceptable weather.

If all goes well, the Boeing-built JCSAT-18/Kacific 1 satellite will be released into a highly elliptical "transfer" orbit about 33 minutes after takeoff. From there, on-board thrusters will be used to put the craft into its operational circular orbit 22,300 miles above the equator.

As usual, SpaceX plans to recover the Falcon 9's twice-flown Falcon 9 first stage with a landing on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" stationed several hundred miles east of Cape Canaveral. This will be SpaceX's 13th launch this year, its 80th flight since 2010, it's 29th first stage droneship landing and it's 47th booster recovery overall.

SpaceX also will attempt to recover both halves of the rocket's nose cone fairing using a pair of ships — Ms. Tree and Ms. Chief — about 45 minutes after launch.

The JCSAT-18/Kacific 1 satellite is based on Boeing Satellite System's BSS-702MP design and is expected to operate for at least 15 years. The satellite will be jointly operated by SKY Perfect JSAT of Tokyo and the Singapore startup Kacific Broadband Satellites.

SKY Perfect, the largest satellite communications provider in Asia, will use its half of the new relay station's Ka- and Ku-band transponders to provide mobile and broadband services across the Asia-Pacific region and parts of far eastern Russia.

Kacific will provide 56 Ka-band spot beams to selected areas of Southeast Asia and the Pacific islands, carrying high-speed broadband for government services, healthcare and disaster relief to underserved populations.