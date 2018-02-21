How to watch the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch

A SpaceX satellite launch from California that could create a spectacular aerial display is poised to launch. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite for Spain had been scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 9:17 a.m. ET.

Update: The launch has been postponed and is now scheduled for Thursday.

How to watch the SpaceX launch

What: SpaceX Falcon 9 launch

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2018

Time: 9:17 a.m. EST

Where: Space Launch Complex 4 East, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California

A spectacle occurred on Dec. 22 when a Falcon 9 lifted off shortly after sunset in exceptionally clear weather and reached an altitude where its expanding plume was illuminated by sunlight.

The startling sight caused a sensation as far away as Phoenix.

Spain's PAZ satellite carries an instrument to make radar images of the Earth for government and commercial purposes.

Phase one for today's PAZ mission previously supported the FORMOSAT-5 mission that launched in August 2017.