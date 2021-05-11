Live

Watch CBSN Live

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from California

SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The rocket was carrying a Spanish radar-imaging satellite. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joins CBSN with more about the launch.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.