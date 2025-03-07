U.S. spaceplane deorbits after classified mission and lands in California

An unmanned spaceplane sent into Earth's orbit in late 2023 returned on Friday, landing at California's Vandenberg Space Force Base overnight, the U.S. Space Force said on Friday.

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-7 was launched into space by SpaceX's Falcon Heavy for a classified, long-duration military mission for the U.S. Space Force on Dec. 29, 2023, CBS News previously reported. It was in high Earth orbit, or about 20,000 miles above the planet's surface, for 434 days. The test vehicle had no crew.

The U.S. Space Force said in a news release that the craft had "accomplished a range of test and experimentation objectives intended to demonstrate the X-37B's robust maneuver capability while helping characterize the space domain through the testing of space domain awareness technology experiments" while in orbit. One of those objectives included testing a new process called aerobraking, which saw the craft safely change orbit while using minimal fuel, the Space Force said on social media last month.

An X-37B onboard camera, used to ensure the health and safety of the vehicle, captures an image of Earth while conducting experiments in HEO in 2024.The X-37B executed a series of first-of-kind maneuvers, called aerobraking, to safely change its orbit using minimal fuel. pic.twitter.com/ccisgl493P — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) February 21, 2025

Another set of experiments tested "space domain awareness technology," which helped improve the Space Force's knowledge of the space environment, according to the news release. With space an "increasingly congested and contested environment," knowledge of surrounding environments is "to the benefit of all users," the Space Force said.

The craft landed successfully at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:22 a.m. ET, or 11:22 p.m. local time. The landing tested the craft's ability to recover across multiple sites, the Space Force said.

Photos shared online show the vehicle on the ground at the base, with Space Force members standing nearby. The base has a three-mile long runway specifically built for B-37 craft, CBS News previously reported.

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-7 (OTV-7), the U.S. Space Force’s dynamic unmanned spaceplane, successfully deorbited and landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on Mar. 7, 2025 at 02:22 a.m. EST. #X37B #USSF pic.twitter.com/L7pgNAVhMg — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) March 7, 2025

X-37B program director Lt. Col. Blaine Stewart said the craft's successful operations "have written an exciting new chapter" and mark a "significant milestone in the ongoing development of the U.S. Space Force's dynamic mission capability."

The Space Force has access to two X-37B craft. The crafts, built by Boeing, are designed to help test avionics and advanced sensors, evaluate reusable spacecraft components and provide a platform for experiments that can be analyzed on Earth. The space planes feature delta wings, heat shield tiles and a compat payload bay, and are powered by an extendable solar array that allows for extremely long flights.

