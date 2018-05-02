Southwest Airlines Flight 957 makes emergency landing in Cleveland after window cracked

CHICAGO -- A Southwest Airlines flight heading from Chicago to Newark was forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland on Wednesday, after a window apparently cracked on the plane, according to CBS Chicago. FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory told CNN that Southwest flight 957 from Midway to Newark landed safely in Cleveland, after a report of an issue with a window aboard the aircraft.

Southwest Airlines said the crew decided to land in Cleveland "for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window plane."

"The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance review, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 Customers on a new aircraft to Newark," the airline said in a statement.

Several passengers have shared pictures of the broken window on Twitter.

Breaking News: @mickychinn just sent me this picture of (another!)blown out outer-window on his @SouthwestAir Flight 957 from Midway to Newark. Plane just emergency-landed into Cleveland. #Southwest, what is going on? Everyone seems safe and unhurt. Kudos to the pilots and staff! pic.twitter.com/dszdee3NBU — EW (@ewolbrom) May 2, 2018

Just last month, a Southwest jet apparently blew an engine and got hit by shrapnel, smashing a window. One passenger died and seven others were injured. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chairman Robert Sumwalt said it was the first passenger fatality in a U.S. airline since 2009.

On Monday, President Trump met with the crew, and praised them for their "great character" and quick reactions.