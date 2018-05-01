Trump meets with pilot, crew of Southwest Airlines flight after emergency landing

President Trump is meeting Captain Tammi Jo Shults and the crew of Southwest Airlines flight 1380 after the jet apparently blew an engine and got hit by shrapnel that smashed a window and damaged the fuselage last month. The incident killed one passenger and injured seven others, authorities said.

The plane, a Boeing 737 bound from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard, made an emergency landing in Philadelphia as passengers breathing through oxygen masks that dropped from the ceiling prayed and braced for impact.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chairman Robert Sumwalt said it was the first passenger fatality in a U.S. airline accident since 2009.

Shults was hailed as a hero and praised for her "nerves of steel" in helping to prevent a far worse tragedy on board the flight. She was among the first female fighter pilots in the U.S. military.