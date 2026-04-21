Southern Poverty Law Center facing Justice Department probe over use of paid informants to infiltrate hate groups

Washington — The Justice Department is investigating the Southern Poverty Law Center in connection with a now-defunct program that used paid confidential informants to infiltrate white supremacist and other groups, according to a video posted by the nonprofit and sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The case is being spearheaded by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Alabama, the sources said.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is a nonprofit that tracks white supremacist and other hate groups across America, and has been a frequent target of President Trump's allies.

In the video posted Tuesday morning, CEO Bryan Fair said the probe focuses on bringing potential charges against both the organization and possibly individuals connected to the group.

"The focus appears to be on the SPLC's prior use of paid confidential informants to gather credible intelligence on extremely violent groups," he said.

"This use of informants was necessary because we are no stranger to threats of violence. In 1983, our offices were firebombed, and in the years since, there have been countless credible threats against our staff," he said. "For decades, we engaged in unprecedented litigation to dismantle the Klan and other hate groups. In light of that work, we sought to protect the safety of our staff and the public. We frequently shared what we learned from informants with local and federal law enforcement, including the FBI. "

The probe comes as the Justice Department has stepped up its scrutiny of nonprofits that it accuses of being involved with or funding "domestic terrorism." It was not clear if the criminal investigation is related to that initiative, and a spokesperson for the Southern Poverty Law Center did not know the Justice Department's legal theory behind the probe.

CBS News has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.