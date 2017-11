LOS ANGELES -- Turkeys won't be the only thing roasting on Thanksgiving Day in Southern California.

CBS Los Angeles reports holiday temperatures are expected to reach about 20-25 degrees higher than average for this time of year.

By midday Wednesday, downtown Los Angeles had already hit 90 degrees, breaking the record for the date of 89, set in 1950.

Thursday's temperatures, which are forecast to reach a high of 93 degrees, could break a 114-year record for Thanksgiving.