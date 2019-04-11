South Korean president visits White House — live updates

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is visiting the White House Thursday, as President Trump continues to tout his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un despite the summit that abruptly ended without a deal earlier this year. The South Korean president's wife, Mrs. Kim Jung-sook, will also be present Thursday, welcomed by First Lady Melania Trump.

Mr. Trump has continued to praise Kim, despite Kim's refusal to comply with U.S. demands.

"He likes me. I like him," the president said of Kim in a recent interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity. "Some people say, 'Oh, you shouldn't like him.' I said, 'Why shouldn't I like him?'"

The president also appeared to deny that Kim had any involvement in the death of American student Otto Warmbier, prompting intense criticism and a pained response from Warmbier's parents.

The White House has offered few details on what the two presidents will discuss Thursday afternoon, but North Korea and U.S., South Korea come to agreement on trade deal are almost guaranteed to take up a sizable chunk of their discussions. Moon already met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, it's immigration that is taking up much of the president's time and rhetoric. He has threatened to shut down the U.S.-Mexico border if Mexico or Congress can't stop record-high levels of border crossings. Meanwhile, numerous top Department of Homeland Security officials, including DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, have departed the administration in the last few days.