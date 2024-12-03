South Korea president declares emergency martial law, warns of "communist forces"

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an "emergency martial law" on Tuesday, accusing the country's opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government with anti-state activities.

"To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements... I hereby declare emergency martial law," Yoon said in a live televised address to the nation.

"With no regard for the livelihoods of the people, the opposition party has paralyzed governance solely for the sake of impeachments, special investigations, and shielding their leader from justice," he added.

Yoon said he had no choice but to resort to martial law, but did not say what specific measures would be taken, the BBC reported.

People watch a TV screen showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's televised briefing at a bus terminal in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2024. Ahn Young-joon/AP

The surprise move comes as Yoon's People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party continue to bicker over next year's budget bill. Opposition lawmakers last week approved a significantly downsized budget plan through a parliamentary committee.

"Our National Assembly has become a haven for criminals, a den of legislative dictatorship that seeks to paralyze the judicial and administrative systems and overturn our liberal democratic order," Yoon said.

Yoon, whose approval rating has dipped in recent months, has struggled to push his agenda against an opposition-controlled parliament since taking office in 2022.

Yoon's conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over next year's budget bill. He has also been dismissing calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

The Democratic Party reportedly called an emergency meeting of its lawmakers following Yoon's announcement.

Yoon accused opposition lawmakers of cutting "all key budgets essential to the nation's core functions, such as combatting drug crimes and maintaining public security... turning the country into a drug haven and a state of public safety chaos."

Yoon went on to label the opposition, which holds a majority in the 300-member parliament, as "anti-state forces intent on overthrowing the regime" and called his decision "inevitable."

"I will restore the country to normalcy by getting rid of anti-state forces as soon as possible."

