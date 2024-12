Protests erupt after South Korean president declares martial law South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law Tuesday, freezing all democratic government normalcy and putting the military in charge. Yoon is a lame duck president who has been battling South Korea's parliament while his wife has been under investigation for corruption. Within hours, South Korean lawmakers voted to block Yoon's move, forcing him to lift the martial law order. Charlie D'Agata has the latest.