Miami man claims wife was detained in one of several Florida ICE raids: "They snatched her"

Miami man claims wife detained during Florida ICE raids Miami man claims wife detained during Florida ICE raids 02:26

MIAMI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids were reportedly conducted across South Florida on Sunday as President Trump begins to make good on his promise to increase the deportation of undocumented migrants, and one man exclusively told CBS News Miami his wife was taken during one of these raids.

The Homeland Security Investigation's (HSI) Miami office shared on X that federal law enforcement agencies conducted several immigration enforcement operations earlier Sunday. Meanwhile, agents from ICE's Miami office reported detaining some undocumented migrants on various offenses across South Florida, including in Broward and Martin Counties.

One man, who did not want to be named, told CBS News Miami that ICE had taken his wife during one of these raids in the Miami neighborhood of Brownsville.

"It's despicable what they're doing right now," he said. "It's very embarrassing."

The man told CBS News Miami that he wanted Mr. Trump to let his wife stay in the U.S., as their 11th anniversary is on Friday.

When asked if she was in the process of getting her U.S. citizenship, the man told CBS News Miami that she was right in the middle of it. The man's wife, who's Venezuelan and has lived in the U.S. for a few years, had a court date set up and "everything was good" until that moment.

"They just came and they snatched her," the man told CBS News Miami.

The man's wife was one of three people taken in the Brownsville raid. The other two were men who reportedly worked in construction.

The ICE raids come as Mr. Trump arrived at his Doral golf course on Saturday night, where he is set to host Republican leaders for a conference.

The man told CBS News Miami his message to the president: "If I get a chance to talk to you, man — please, man — let's work something out. Let me keep my wife here in the United States. She deserves to be here."

ICE reported it conducted nearly 1,000 raids in the country on Sunday alone, which is up from just under 300 the day before.

CBS News Miami has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees HSI and ICE, to gather more details regarding Sunday's immigration enforcement operations.