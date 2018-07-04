Cops kill man they say came out shooting after standoff

A suspect who barricaded himself in a condominium stairwell for four hours emerged and began shooting at officers, who shot back, killing him, police in South Elgin, Illinois say. Sgt. Mike Doty told reporters police came under fire after they responded to a disturbance call, acccording to CBS Chicago.

Officers set up a perimeter and residents were evacuated, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The suspect then holed up in a stairwell with a shotgun, Doty said.

Police held their fire for four hours, when the man came out and began shooting.

He was shot and killed but not before hitting three officers. Their wounds weren't considered life-threatening. Another officer was sent to a hospital for observation, Doty said. That officer is the one who took the shot that killed the suspect, the Tribune says.